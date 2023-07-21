Sunak’s Tories Hold Ex-PM Boris Johnson’s Seat in Morale Boost
- Unexpected win for ruling party in Uxbridge and South Ruislip
- Setback for Starmer as he tries to guide Labour back to power
Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives unexpectedly held onto Boris Johnson’s old parliamentary seat in a special election, a major boost for the UK prime minister as he tries to show the opposition Labour Party’s emphatic lead in national polls is not transforming into votes on the ground.
Uxbridge is the first of three special elections to report results early Friday, with Selby and Ainsty in northern England, and Somerton and Frome in the southwest, yet to declare. The Conservatives had been downplaying their chances, arguing that even winning in one contest would represent a victory given governments are traditionally given a kicking in mid-term votes.