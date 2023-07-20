Japan Bond Investors See Turbulence That Defies Ueda’s View
- Implied volatility of bond futures jumps to three-month high
- The nation’s debt has underperformed major peers in July
Investors in Japan’s bond market are bracing for turbulence that has the potential to test the Bank of Japan’s yield target in the lead up to next weeks policy decision.
Option-implied volatility of Japan’s 10-year bond futures climbed Thursday to about 6.9%, the highest since April, according to data from Japan Exchange Group Inc. This indicates an expected daily spike or drop of about 4 basis points in the benchmark yield that the BOJ aims to cap at 0.5%. The rate has fallen to 0.455% since touching a four-month high of 0.485% last week.