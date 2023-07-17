Markets

PBOC Cuts Back on One-Year Cash Injection Despite Weak Growth

  • PBOC adds a net 3 billion yuan via MLF, lowest since November
  • Yuan extends losses after China data disappointed the market
By Bloomberg News
China’s central bank scaled back its injection of medium-term policy loans, as it keeps liquidity support measured for the struggling economy.

The People’s Bank of China offered 103 billion yuan ($14.4 billion) of loans via the medium-term lending facility, 3 billion yuan more than what is maturing Monday. The size of net injection - albeit the eighth in a row - was the lowest since November. It kept the interest rate on funding unchanged after cutting it last month.

