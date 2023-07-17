Markets

Kiwi Bears Eye Inflation to Kickstart Selloff That RBNZ Couldn’t

  • Real money funds have held a short kiwi position whole year
  • Kiwibank sees New Zealand dollar falling to $0.55 by year-end
Not even a dovish Reserve Bank of New Zealand has prevented a kiwi rebound extending, but that’s not stopping some investors from positioning for weakness with one eye on this week’s key inflation data.

A split has opened up between modestly bullish leveraged funds and their much more bearish asset manager counterparts, according to a tally of New Zealand dollar positioning bets from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The fast money contingent are recent winners with the kiwi up some 6% from its end-of-May low against the greenback, though the currency is still little changed on the year.

