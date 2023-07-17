Hedge Funds Boosted Their Bets Against the Yen Just Before Currency’s Rally
- Leveraged players’ net shorts reached biggest since May 2022
- Japanese currency rallied the most since January last week
Hedge funds turned the most bearish on the yen in more than a year just as the currency was in the midst of a two-week rally.
Leveraged funds increased their net-short position on the yen by 3,582 contracts to 58,099, the largest level since May last year, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for the week through July 11.