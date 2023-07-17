Cinema XXI to Raise $150 Million in IPO Priced at Bottom

PT Nusantara Sejahtera Raya, the largest cinema chain operator in Indonesia, raised about 2.25 trillion rupiah ($150 million) after pricing its initial public offering at the bottom of a marketed range, according to people familiar with the matter.

The owner of Cinema XXI sold around 8.335 billion shares at 270 rupiah each, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. The company was set to sell as many as 8.34 billion shares for 270 rupiah to 288 rupiah each, according to the prospectus. The first day of trading on the Jakarta Stock Exchange is scheduled for Aug. 2.