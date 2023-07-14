MarketsPodcast

BlackRock CIO Says Fed’s ‘Illogical’ 2% Target Will Cost Jobs

Rick Rieder argues millions of US workers may be at risk as the central bank seeks “mystical perfection.”

Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of fixed income for BlackRock Inc.&nbsp;

Photographer: Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg
US Federal Reserve officials have been adamant that they’re looking to get inflation levels back down to 2%. But the path to that goal could bring pain to millions of workers, a possible trade-off that “doesn’t make sense,” according to Rick Rieder, BlackRock Inc.’s chief investment officer of global fixed income.

