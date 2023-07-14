Greenwashing Scrutiny Grows in Australia as Rules Set to Tighten
- ACCC says terms like ‘sustainable’ are vague and can mislead
- Scrutiny of environmental claims by companies is increasing
Australia’s consumer watchdog has warned companies that using words like “green” and “sustainable” when describing their environmental strategies could be unlawful.
Such terms are vague and risk misleading consumers, according to draft guidance for firms released by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Friday. Instead, they should be replaced with more specific language that clearly outlines environmental benefits, it said.