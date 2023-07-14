European Gas Prices Head for Biggest Weekly Loss of the Year
- High storage levels and flows from Norway are driving the drop
- Mild winter could see prices as low as €15: Morgan Stanley
European natural gas prices are poised for their biggest weekly drop this year as the region continues to fill up its storage facilities and demand for the fuel remains lackluster.
Benchmark front-month contracts edged higher on Friday, but are still on course for the biggest slump since December 2022. Prices are are down more than 60% since the start of the year, even after a volatile June.