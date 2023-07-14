Cambodian PM Walks Back on Pita Defeat Post After Twitter Storm
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen landed in the middle of a social media hailstorm after he celebrated the failed bid of Pita Limjaroenrat to become Thailand’s next leader as a lesson to his opponents.
In the now-deleted post after angry reaction from Thai users, the Cambodian leader called his opponents as “traitors” who thought if “Pita becomes the prime minister of Thailand, they would use Thai territory to do campaign against the Royal Government of Cambodia.”