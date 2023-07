Major US cities like New York have two big real estate problems: Housing is scarce and office buildings, thanks to the post-pandemic, work-from-home landscape, are under-utilized. So there would seem to be an obvious solution to both—turn offices into apartments, right?

Not really. While there’s been a lot of talk lately about “office-to-residential” conversions, given all the empty downtown real estate, it’s not that simple. On this episode of Odd Lots, we speak with Joey Chilelli, a managing director at the Vanbarton Group, who explains that what seems like an easy and intuitive solution is neither.