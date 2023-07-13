Top Russian Oil Buyer Faces Trade Headaches as Prices Hit $60
- Urals crude climbs above price limit on Wednesday, Argus says
- Indian officials expecting more scrutiny from domestic banks
A top buyer of Russian oil is bracing for trading trouble as the price of Urals, the country’s main export grade, breaks through a $60-a-barrel cap set by Western nations to curb Moscow’s revenue.
India and China have been the two dominant buyers of Russian crude since the invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago prompted others to shun the OPEC+ producer. As Urals climbs above the limit set by the Group of Seven, however, importers will face greater scrutiny on their purchases.