PGA, LIV Axe Anti-Poaching Clause at Justice Department Urging
- Golf leagues tweak merger deal amid antitrust scrutiny
- Saudi Arabia’s PIF plans to invest more than $1 billion
The PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf have dropped a provision in their framework agreement that forbids poaching of golfers at the behest of the Department of Justice.
“Based on discussions with staff at the Department of Justice, we chose to remove specific language from the framework agreement,” the PGA Tour said on Thursday. “While we believe the language is lawful, we also consider it unnecessary in the spirit of cooperation and because all parties are negotiating in good faith.”