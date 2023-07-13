Geopolitical Wrangling Seen Shadowing India’s G-20 Finance Meeting
- Finance chiefs, central bank governors gather in western India
- G-20 has ‘crowded agenda,’ amid continued wrangling on Russia
The most important takeaway from next week’s gathering of finance chiefs from the world’s biggest developed and emerging economies won’t be on the official agenda: who’s gaining in the battle for global influence between the US and its allies on one side and China and Russia on the other.
Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors convene in Gandhinagar, the capital of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat, in coming days, with key meetings set for July 17-18. Policymakers aim for progress on bolstering the resources of multilateral development banks, encouraging greater flows of credit to limit climate change and executing on a global corporate-tax deal that’s proven tough to finish.