Brain Health in ‘Superagers’ Linked to Mobility, Physical Quickness in Study
Possessing a remarkable memory later in life is linked to better mobility and physical quickness, according to a study that sheds light on the factors that shape how people age.
Superagers, people who are at least 80 years old and have the memories normally seen in those in their 50s or 60s, are more agile and mobile than their peers, according to a study published Thursday in the Lancet Healthy Longevity medical journal, and score better on tests for anxiety and depression.