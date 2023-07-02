 Skip to content
A Lull in Bombshell UK Data Gives Traders a Chance to Grab Gilts

  • After shocks on rates and inflation, next CPI print is July 19
  • July often busy as bond traders load up before August doldrums
By

After weeks of turbulence and giddying declines, the UK bond market may be about to get a breather.