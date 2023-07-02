Bloomberg View columnist Barry Ritholtz looks at the people and ideas that shape markets, investing and business.
On this week's episode of Idea Generation, renowned record producer Just Blaze explains how he built one of the most impressive resumes in music, taking us on a journey from his early days as a math prodigy in Paterson, New Jersey, to becoming one of the premier beatmakers in music. Having helped shape the sound of Roc-A-Fella records, he earned a reputation as one of the most sought after pens in the game and later went on to score video games.
Singapore Suicides Rise to Highest in Over 20 Years: Samaritans
Athens Moves Forward on Transformative Coastline Development
A Lull in Bombshell UK Data Gives Traders a Chance to Grab Gilts
US Jobs Seen Growing in Tune With Resilient Economy: Eco Week
South Africa to Add 3% to Salaries of All Public Office Bearers
Why Social Media Is Being Blamed for Fueling Riots in France
United May Cut Newark Flights as It Seeks More Gates to Stem Delays
Twitter Limits Number of Tweets Users Can See Each Day
Artificial Intelligence Companies Hunt for San Francisco Offices
Bear Grylls Sees AI, Computer Literacy as Next ‘Survival Skill’
Inflection AI Raises $1.3 Billion From Reid Hoffman, Bill Gates and Nvidia
Baltimore Police Are on the Scene of a Mass Shooting
Ukraine Recap: CIA Chief Burns Calls War ‘Corrosive’ for Putin
What the Supreme Court Student Loan Decision Means for Your Money
A 28-Bedroom Belgravia House Proves Difficult to Price
LVMH’s Celine Cancels Menswear Show in Paris as Riots Continue
Hollywood Actors Union, Studios Extend Contract for Negotiations
Russia’s Farcical Mutiny Is Deadly Serious for China and Iran
Alarmed by Smoke? New Englanders of 1780 Would Like a Word
Putin’s Vulnerabilities Are Exposed by Wagner Mutiny
The Air Jordan Drop So Hot It Blew Up an Alleged $85 Million Ponzi Scheme
How a Prison Gang Inspired by Hollywood Heists Stole $23 Million
How a $100 Cheetah Cub Becomes an Illegal $50,000 Status Symbol
Ex-BET CEO Debra Lee Says Diverse Boardrooms Address ‘Real World Issues’
The Supreme Court Just Gave Democrats a New 2024 Rallying Cry
New York’s Sky Still Hazy But Wildfire Smoke Will Start to Fade
Tesla Charging Hype Has Gotten Carried Away, Lucid CEO Says
India's New Parliament Is Symbol of Modi's Nationalist Vision
Seoul Pride Goes Ahead Despite Rising Anti-LGBTQ Rhetoric
New Chinese Canadian Museum Spotlights Hidden Histories
Fidelity Leads Flurry of Bitcoin ETF Refilings to Answer SEC
Fidelity, Other Bitcoin ETF Applications Refiled by Cboe to SEC
Kraken Ordered to Turn Over Its Users’ Information to the IRS
James Hirai
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter.
After weeks of turbulence and giddying declines, the UK bond market may be about to get a breather.