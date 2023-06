President Joe Biden in the past several weeks started using a CPAP machine to treat sleep apnea and improve his sleep, but is not suffering from broader health problems, the White House said.

“It was something that was done within the last couple of weeks,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday aboard Air Force One. “What it allows, which is I think really important for the president, is to make sure he’s getting as much sleep as he can.”