Idea Generation: Hebru Brantley

Artist, storyteller and entrepreneur Hebru Brantley takes us on a journey from his childhood in Chicago discovering fine art, to studying film in Atlanta, to struggling to make ends meet while styling rappers and designing concert posters. Eventually he finds critical acclaim and collaborates with some of the biggest brands in the world. In this week's episode, hear how Brantley launched his art career with used canvases from a local art institute, turned tragedy into triumph with his first major art show, and created an entire world that's led to major motion picture studios knocking on his door.