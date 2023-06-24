 Skip to content
Russia’s Descent Into Chaos Marks a ‘Good Day’ For Ukraine

  • Zelenskiy talks to his commanders, calls out Moscow ‘weakness’
  • Kyiv sees enemy weakened at home, battlefield impact unclear
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group military company, speaks holding a Russian national flag in front of his soldiers in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on May 20.

Source: Prigozhin Press Service/AP Photo

No matter how Saturday’s struggle for power in Russia unfolds, officials in Kyiv say they’re sure of one thing: it benefits Ukraine. 

The chaos in Russia comes at a critical time, three weeks into a Ukrainian counteroffensive. The next 24-48 hours will be decisive for how the situation unfolds, and Ukraine is not rushing into any military response, said Mykhailo Podolyak, an aide to President Volodymr Zelenskiy.