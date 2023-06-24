 Skip to content
Business

Korean Carriers Cut China Flights on Drop in Demand, Yonhap Says

Korean Air Lines Co. passenger aircraft at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul.

Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg
By

South Korean airlines are temporarily suspending some flights to China as demand withers amid strained relations between the two countries, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Korean Air Lines Co. will halt its Gimpo-Beijing route from Aug. 1 through Oct. 28, Yonhap reported Saturday, citing industry sources it didn’t identify. The airline is also suspending flights from Gimpo to Xiamen and back starting Aug. 9 to Oct. 28, according to Yonhap.