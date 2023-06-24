Korean Carriers Cut China Flights on Drop in Demand, Yonhap Says

The Big Take is the very best of Bloomberg's in-depth, original reporting from around the globe every day.
On this week's episode of Idea Generation, designer, artist and entrepreneur Marc Ecko takes us on a journey from his days as a young graffiti artist in New Jersey, to launching a $500 million brand in Ecko Unlimited, to creating the culture-defining Complex Magazine. Along the way he tells us how he also became a best-selling author and philanthropist.
Korean Air Lines Co. passenger aircraft at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul.
Hooyeon Kim
South Korean airlines are temporarily suspending some flights to China as demand withers amid strained relations between the two countries, according to Yonhap News Agency.
Korean Air Lines Co. will halt its Gimpo-Beijing route from Aug. 1 through Oct. 28, Yonhap reported Saturday, citing industry sources it didn’t identify. The airline is also suspending flights from Gimpo to Xiamen and back starting Aug. 9 to Oct. 28, according to Yonhap.