 Skip to content
Politics

Greeks Vote With Markets Hoping for a New Stable Government

  • Mitsotakis’ party had a strong showing in May ballot
  • Electoral reforms may make it easier to assemble a majority
Kyriakos Mitsotakis&nbsp;delivers a speech during an election campaign rally in Athens; Greece on June 23.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis delivers a speech during an election campaign rally in Athens; Greece on June 23.

Photographer: Aris Oikonomou/AFP/Getty Images

Greeks head to the polls on Sunday for the second time in just over a month to decide who’ll govern the country for the next four years, with former Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis the most likely winner, based on May’s vote outcome. 

The previous ballot on May 21 suggested that Mitsotakis’ center-right New Democracy party will almost certainly emerge victorious this time. The challenge is whether he’ll be able to assemble a single-party government or once again fall short of securing a parliamentary majority.