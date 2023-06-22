 Skip to content
Wealth

NYC Backs Price Hikes for 1 Million Rent-Stabilized Apartments

A city panel voted to raise rents 3% for one-year leases.

Tenants in New York’s rent-stabilized apartments are set to face rent increases after a vote Wednesday.

Photographer: Alex Kent/Bloomberg

Tenants in New York City’s roughly 1 million rent-stabilized apartments will face increases of 3% for one-year leases after a tense meeting filled with protestors. 

More than 2 million New Yorkers living in stabilized units will have to contend with higher costs when renewing leases starting Oct. 1 after a vote Wednesday by the city’s Rent Guidelines Board. For two-year leases, rents will increase 2.75% in the first year and an additional 3.2% from the first year’s rent in the second year.