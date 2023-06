Japan’s startup equity gauge has accelerated gains in the past few weeks to nearly catch up to the benchmark index, as investors look to smaller stocks to broaden opportunities to ride one of the year’s hottest rallies.

The TSE Mothers Index is now up 18% year to date, compared with the 21% gain in the Topix that has left US and global peers in the dust. The Topix has been driven by venerable names including Toyota Motor Corp. and the trading houses favored by Warren Buffett, while Mothers’ biggest drivers include young firms engaged in artificial intelligence, fintech and human resources technology.