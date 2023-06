Activision Blizzard Inc. shareholders handed management everything it wanted at their annual meeting Wednesday, including rejecting a proposal that the company publicly commit to not interfere with union organizing.

The video-game giant had asked investors to not support the proposal, which was submitted by the AFL-CIO’s Equity Index Funds, saying it had already made such commitments. Activision has been the subject of union organizing at several of its video-game studios. Regulators accused the company earlier this year of threatening workers and illegally monitoring them during a walkout. Activision said it did nothing wrong.