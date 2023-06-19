 Skip to content
EU Power-Market Design Talks Fail Amid French Nuclear Rift

  • Failure means talks will move down to ambassadorial level
  • Germany concerned about subsidies for France’s nuclear sector
European Union energy ministers failed to agree on how to overhaul the bloc’s electricity market, with disagreement over how to treat nuclear power holding up a key law meant to help the bloc navigate the low-carbon transition.

The failure means that the talks will move from the ministerial level down to countries’ ambassadors, according to Ebba Busch, Sweden’s energy minister. She said she hoped that a deal could still be reached before the end of the month. 