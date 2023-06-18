 Skip to content
SVB Financial to Sell SVB Securities to Management Team

Silicon Valley Bank Headquarters As Shares Sink
Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
SVB Financial Group agreed to sell SVB Securities, its investment banking business, to the management team bidder group led by SVB Securities Chief Executive Officer Jeff Leerink. 

The group will acquire SVB Securities for a combination of cash, repayment of an intercompany note, assumption of certain liabilities and a 5% equity instrument in the buyer entity, SVB Financial Group said in a statement on Sunday. The securities branch will then be rebranded as Leerink Partners. 