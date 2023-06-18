 Skip to content
Industries
Health

Saudi Wealth Fund Launches New Firm to Attract Pharma Investors

By

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is creating a new entity to attract pharmaceutical and biotech companies to invest in drug manufacturing as the kingdom seeks to accelerate a shift away from reliance on oil sales.

The Pharmaceutical Investment Company aims to partner with local and international firms to develop pharmaceutical products including insulins, vaccines, plasma therapeutics, monoclonal antibodies and cell and gene therapies among others, the PIF said in a statement Sunday. The statement didn’t disclose any financial details of proposed investments.