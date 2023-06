Kuwait formed its fifth government in less than a year, naming new oil and defense ministers, as the OPEC member tries to break out of a protracted political impasse that has stalled fiscal reform and development.

Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah, the eldest son of Kuwait’s ailing ruler, heads the line-up, which includes Saad Al-Barrak as the country’s eighth oil minister in as many years. Al-Barrak, a former chief executive of Zain known for turning the Kuwaiti telecoms company into a global giant, has in the past been critical of government bureaucracy. He was also named state minister for economic and investment affairs.