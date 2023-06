Holiday weekend greetings from New York City.

We’re still a baseball city, and we’ve been known to gamble here and there. The two are set to become even more intertwined, with money from legalized gambling a greater part of sports teams’ revenues and the fans’ experience. Want to bet on the next batter getting a hit, or even the nature of the next pitch? The odds may be displayed directly on screen. Some fans won’t like it, Adam Minter writes in Bloomberg Opinion, but the alternative would be worse: higher costs for cable, streaming and tickets.



Another week, another 600 points in the Nasdaq 100. How does this keep happening? It may be that despite the Federal Reserve’s best efforts to drain the economy of vigor, nothing terrible has actually happened to the corporate earnings engine. The situation can be seen in the seven largest stocks, all technology related, whose giant rallies since January account for almost all the market’s gains.