 Skip to content
Politics

Venezuela Shakes Up Electoral Council Ahead of Presidential Vote

  • Lawmakers to accept resignation of CNE board members
  • Committee to be appointed to manage candidates nominations

Venezuela’s government-controlled National Assembly on Thursday is expected to accept the resignation of at least some members of the National Electoral Council as part of a shakeup of the body ahead of next year’s presidential election.

Lawmakers are also expected to designate a committee to manage candidates’ nominations to the council, according to the debate agenda disclosed Wednesday night by the assembly’s press team.