Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.
Accelerate is an in-depth exploration of the science, ethos and implications of near-future transportation methods.
Ex-Goldman VP Gave Drunk Squash Buddy Insider Tip, Jury Hears
Petrobras Is Said to Rule Out Buyout Offer for Brazil’s Braskem
‘Fundamental Revisit’ of UK-EU Trade Needed, Says BOE Policymaker
New Zealand’s Economy Falls Into Recession, Currency Drops
Pakistan Seeks ‘Breathing Space’ From IMF as It Works to Jump-Start Economy
ByteDance Wants to Build an Everything App to Rival WeChat
Used-Car Prices May Cool Off in Months Ahead, According to Industry Indicators
Chinese Ride-Hailing Giant Didi Boasts $14 Billion Value, One Year After NYSE Delisting
Macron to Meet Elon Musk in Paris on Friday to Discuss Batteries
A Chatbot That Won't Take Bribes for Giving Advice Is a Hit in India
Venezuela Shakes Up Electoral Council Ahead of Presidential Vote
Australia Moves to Block Russian Plan to Build New Embassy Near Parliament
Citigroup’s CFO Warns 1,600 Job Cuts Will Boost Expenses This Quarter
Luxury Banff Resort Bought by Ontario Pension for $128 Million
FIFA Avoids Women’s World Cup Blackout With Major Europe Broadcast Agreement
LVMH Joins With Epic Games to Offer Virtual Experiences
It's Finally Time to Buy Japan
To Be a Digital Superpower, India Needs Better Defenses
Powell’s Hawkish Pause Won’t Make the Fed Any More Popular
China Needs More Tax Revenue, Risking Backlash From Middle Class
Spotify Takes a Sharp Turn With Its $1 Billion Podcast Division
UN Warns of Possible Crimes Against Humanity in Sudan’s Darfur Region
At Least 78 Migrants Dead After Fishing Vessel Capsizes off Greek Coast
Biden Touts Climate Efforts as Advocacy Groups Back Reelection
Toyota Sees Way for Future EVs to Drive Like the $375,000 Lexus LFA
LA Mayor Bass Moves 14,000 Off Streets, On Track to Meet Goal in Fighting Homeless Crisis
NYC Revenue Won’t Tank in Office ‘Doomsday’ Scenario, Comptroller Says
Chattanooga Plants Quantum Seed to Stay on Cutting Edge
Crypto Altcoins Lead Slide After Fed Raises Possibility of Rate Hikes
Trader Charged in $110 Million Market Scam Faces Dec. 4 Trial
EU Plans to Have ECB Set Limits on Use of Digital Euro
Andreina Itriago Acosta
Venezuela’s government-controlled National Assembly on Thursday is expected to accept the resignation of at least some members of the National Electoral Council as part of a shakeup of the body ahead of next year’s presidential election.
Lawmakers are also expected to designate a committee to manage candidates’ nominations to the council, according to the debate agenda disclosed Wednesday night by the assembly’s press team.