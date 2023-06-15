 Skip to content
China Home-Price Growth Weakens as Housing Recovery Falters

  • New home prices rose 0.1% in May, slowest pace in four months
  • Slowdown comes as policymakers consider stimulus package
By
Selina Xu and Emma Dong

China’s home prices grew at the slowest pace in four months in May, underscoring the challenges the market is facing as economic growth loses momentum.

New-home prices in 70 cities, excluding state-subsidized housing, increased 0.1% last month from April, when they grew 0.32%, National Bureau of Statistics figures showed Thursday. Prices declined 0.23% in the secondary market, snapping three months of gains. 