Green

Biden Touts Climate Efforts as Advocacy Groups Back Reelection

  • Sierra Club, NRDC, LCV, and NextGen announce endorsements
  • Biden defends record as some activists criticize concessions
The president, 80, has sought to solidify high profile endorsements for his reelection campaign in the weeks since formally entering the race, hoping outside groups can help counteract poll numbers that show lagging enthusiasm and concerns about his age.

Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg

President Joe Biden defended his record confronting climate change and earned the endorsement of major conservation groups as he sought to consolidate support for his 2024 reelection campaign at a gathering of climate activists Wednesday.

“Your work has never been more important than it is today,” Biden said at the annual dinner of the League of Conservation Voters in Washington. “Together, we’ve made a lot of progress so far, but we’ve got to finish the job.”