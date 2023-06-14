 Skip to content
Zambia Says $5 Billion Hydropower Plant Overpriced, Seeks New Tender

  • Government to exit contract signed with GE, Power Construction
  • Work on Batoka Gorge project was scheduled to begin in 2020

Zambia said a plan to build a 2,400-megawatt power plant on the Zambezi River is over-priced and it will exit a construction contract awarded to General Electric Co. and Power Construction Corp. of China in 2019. 

Proper procurement methods weren’t followed when the deal was struck, Peter Kapala, Zambia’s energy minister, said in comments broadcast late Tuesday on the state-owned Zambia National Broadcasting Corp. The Zambezi River Authority, a state agency overseeing the construction of the dam, estimated last year that the project would cost $5 billion.