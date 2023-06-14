 Skip to content
Green

UK’s Biggest Fund Manager Expands Assets Blacklist Due to Climate Concerns

  • Air China, Cosco Shipping added to LGIM’s exclusion list
  • LGIM says time is running out for companies to transition

Legal & General Investment Management is expanding the universe of assets it blacklists due to climate concerns, as it warns portfolio companies that time is running out to clean up their acts.

LGIM, the UK’s biggest fund manager with $1.5 trillion in client assets, says its exclusion list now applies to funds with almost £158 billion ($200 billion), in a statement on Thursday. Its latest divestments were from Air China Ltd. and Cosco Shipping Holdings Co., it said.