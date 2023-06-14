 Skip to content
Impala Platinum’s Zimbabwe Unit Eyes Expansion Into Lithium

Impala Platinum Holding Ltd.’s Zimbabwe unit is considering expanding into other metals, including lithium.

The Johannesburg-based platinum miner still sees a future in Zimbabwe and is on the lookout for opportunities to invest in other mining areas, according to Implats Chairperson Thandi Orleyn. Its subsidiary, Zimplats Holdings Ltd., commissioned a key piece of processing equipment Wednesday as part of a $1.8 billion expansion program announced in 2021.