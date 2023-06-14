 Skip to content
Arctic Melting Augurs New Military Risks, Swiss Insurer Says

  • The region is an emerging flashpoint between Russia, NATO
  • Melting Arctic ice may also bring new environmental risks
By

Sparring economic and geopolitical interests over the rapidly melting Arctic region could soon spill over into a conflict among the world’s most powerful militaries, according to a report published Wednesday by Swiss Re AG

The Zurich-based insurance company said the effects of climate change are melting the Arctic circle at a rate three times faster than the rest of the globe, and have opened new trade routes and economic opportunities in the region. 