US Announces $325 Million in Stingers, Bradleys for Ukraine

  • Ukraine needs munitions to keep up its counteroffensive
  • Package sends Ukraine US stocks that will be replaced later
A Javelin missile fired by soldiers with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team.

Photographer: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images 

The Biden administration announced a new $325 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Tuesday, including Bradley fighting vehicles, Stryker armored personnel carriers and Javelin anti-armor systems.

The weapons taken from US stockpiles will help Ukraine replace vehicles and munitions that it’s losing as it presses ahead with a counteroffensive meant to expel Russian forces from territory seized following the invasion in February of last year. Also included were 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, TOW missiles, munitions for surface-to-air missile systems and communications gear.