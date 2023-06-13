US Announces $325 Million in Stingers, Bradleys for Ukraine

Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.
A Javelin missile fired by soldiers with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team.
Photographer: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
Nick Wadhams
The Biden administration announced a new $325 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Tuesday, including Bradley fighting vehicles, Stryker armored personnel carriers and Javelin anti-armor systems.
The weapons taken from US stockpiles will help Ukraine replace vehicles and munitions that it’s losing as it presses ahead with a counteroffensive meant to expel Russian forces from territory seized following the invasion in February of last year. Also included were 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, TOW missiles, munitions for surface-to-air missile systems and communications gear.