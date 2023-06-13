 Skip to content
UK Fraud Cops Expand Ultra Electronics Corruption Probe

  • Case now looking at Ultra’s Oman unit, associates, employees
  • Allegations in 2018 first focused on Algerian business

The UK’s Serious Fraud Office has widened its criminal investigation into suspected corruption by defense and security firm Ultra Electronic Holdings Plc

Britain’s fraud cops first opened its probe into the maker of torpedo systems and aerospace controls in 2018 that focused on allegations in its Algerian business. It’s the first update on the investigation since then.