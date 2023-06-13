 Skip to content
Oil Supertanker Rates Surge as Mideast Producers Ramp Up Cargoes

Earnings for giant crude supertankers posted their second-largest daily gain in three years as the number of cargoes jumped from the Middle East, the top exporting region.

The hike in rates and cargoes is a surprise because several producer nations including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait previously pledged to cut output. That doesn’t preclude them from selling barrels that they have in storage.