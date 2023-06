FourFourTwo: The Science Of The Penalty

A World Cup penalty shoot-out: for the players it's the ultimate test of nerve and skill, for fans it's time to watch between your fingers and pray for divine intervention. But why is it so hard for an elite footballer to score a free shot from 12 yards? Through interviews with journalists, psychologists, players and goalkeepers, FourFourTwo delves deep into the science of the spot-kick.