Turkey Automotive Production Rises 20% in January-May Period

Idea Generation: Angela Yee

Radio personality and budding entrepreneur Angela Yee describes her youth in the New York City hip hop scene, her first radio job at Shade 45 and how she played a central role in bringing together some of the biggest names in music. In this episode, hear how Yee introduced Jay Electronica to Jay Z, why she decided to book Eminem for one of his first shows, and how she's expanded her empire to include real estate and a new coffee venture.