 Skip to content
Markets

Lebanon May Extend Licensing Round for Total Drilling Results

  • TotalEnergies-led group is drilling offshore exploration well
  • Results of gas drilling could spur potential bidders: minister
By
Bloomberg News

Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

Lebanon is considering further extending the deadline for a new offshore exploration round, with some potential bidders waiting for the outcome of drilling by a group led by TotalEnergies SE.