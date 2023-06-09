 Skip to content
China Should Cut Rates to Aid Recovery, Government Adviser Says

China should cut interest rates to alleviate private firms’ financing burdens and boost the economic recovery, according to a prominent economist and government adviser.

Private companies’ borrowing costs far exceed that of state-owned enterprises so the authorities should guide benchmark lending rates lower to bring down loan rates for private businesses, Liu Yuanchun, president of Shanghai University of Finance & Economics, said late Thursday.