China’s Inflation Stays Near Zero as Economic Recovery Stalls

Bloomberg News

China’s consumer prices increased only slightly in May while factory-gate prices continued to contract, a sign of weak demand in the economy and a worsening environment for businesses. 

The consumer price index rose 0.2% last month from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday, in line with forecasts and up from 0.1% in April. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, slowed to 0.6% from 0.7%.  