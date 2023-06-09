 Skip to content
An Esoteric Corner of Japan Bond Market Shows BOJ Bets Vanished

  • Futures’ calendar spread signals little buildup of short bets
  • Foreigners buy bond futures after two weeks of selling
Outside the Bank of Japan (BOJ) headquarters in Tokyo.

A part of the Japanese fixed-income market that usually gets attention only from bond nerds is signaling a lack of short-sellers betting on a central bank policy tweak next week.

The so-called calendar spread — the difference in price between the current quarter’s 10-year bond futures contract and the following one — has narrowed from levels seen in the first three months of the year. The gap would usually widen if there had been a build up of short positions that need to be rolled over from one contract to the next — the June future is set to expire next week.