Blackstone's Perry Says PE Investors Lack Cash for New Funds

Private equity investors are struggling to make new commitments to funds because they’ve found themselves already over-allocated to the asset class and with less available capital on their hands, according to Blackstone Inc.’s Verdun Perry.

Last year’s declines in public markets have “almost artificially” pushed up their portfolio allocations to private equity, making it harder and less likely that they’ll put in additional money, Perry, global head of strategic partners at the firm, said Thursday at the Bloomberg Invest conference. Investors with a 10% target for the asset class might have found themselves at 17% or 20% allocations, he said. 