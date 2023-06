New York City sued 30 upstate and Long Island counties for issuing executive orders blocking local hotels and motels from contracting to house migrants sent from the city.

The city filed suit Wednesday in state court in Manhattan. Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement that the suit was aimed at ending “xenophobic bigotry” on the part of county and local officials. The mayor has been vocal about the challenges facing the city due to an increase in migrants, many of them sent to New York by Republican governors like Texas’s Greg Abbott.