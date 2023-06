Wildfires continue to burn large tracts of forest in Canada, with little sign weather will provide much help to firefighters who are battling the blazes that are sending smoke over New York and other major cities.

More than 400 forest fires are still active across the country, and most of them are out of control. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is living through its “worst wildfire season” in recorded history during a briefing with journalists in Ottawa on Wednesday.