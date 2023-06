Welcome to Pursuits Middle East, a new biweekly column that takes you inside the region’s fast-growing luxury lifestyle market.

Hi, it’s Lisa. Summer has really, truly arrived in the Gulf, with the temperature in Dubai hitting 109F and humidity making it feel several degrees hotter still. People are starting to leave some of the hotter cities for the summer, although hotels say they’re seeing surprisingly good occupancy relative to the usual summer slowdown. It was in this heat that Five hotelier Kabir Mulchandai finally showed off the private jet he’s going to be offering for charter for guests and nonguests alike. I boarded an exhibition flight with other journalists, and it was a smooth ride, taking off from the Jetex private jet terminal at Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport, dipping into Oman air space, and heading back. Here’s more of what I’ve picked up recently.