US Shale Seen Holding Firm on Returns Even as Saudis Cut Supply

  • US producers to keep prioritizing returning money to investors
  • Maintaining returns focus is key: oil historian Daniel Yergin

US shale producers will stick to their previously announced plans for 2023 — growing output modestly while returning lots of cash to investors — even as Saudi Arabia throttles back supplies in the height of the summer driving season.

“Shale producers are still very focused on returning money to investors, which is their new social contract,” energy historian and S&P Global Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. 